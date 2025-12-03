Most scenic train rides in Scandinavia: A list

Scandinavia's scenic train rides are a beautiful way to explore the region's breathtaking landscapes. From mountains to fjords, these journeys offer an unparalleled view of nature's beauty. Here are five unforgettable train rides that promise a unique experience, revealing the diverse terrains and cultural richness of the area.

#1 The Flam Railway: A Norwegian marvel The Flam Railway is one of the steepest standard-gauge railway lines in the world. This 20-kilometer journey takes you from Myrdal to Flam through the heart of Norway's fjord country. The train climbs over 800 meters through tunnels and past waterfalls, offering stunning views of Aurlandsfjord. The ride takes about 50 minutes, giving passengers ample time to soak in the natural beauty.

#2 Arctic Circle Train: Sweden's northern adventure The Arctic Circle Train connects Stockholm to Kiruna, passing through Sweden's vast wilderness. This 1,400-kilometer journey takes about 18 hours, showcasing endless forests and serene lakes. As it crosses the Arctic Circle, passengers can witness unique wildlife and experience Sweden's midnight sun during summer months. The train also offers comfortable seating and dining options for a pleasant long-distance travel experience.

#3 Bergen Line: Norway's cross-country route Connecting Oslo and Bergen, the Bergen Line is one of Europe's highest railways. The 371-kilometer-long journey takes around seven hours, crossing Hardangervidda National Park and offering views of mountains and valleys. The line is open year-round, but winter journeys offer a unique view of snow-covered landscapes, while summer trips highlight lush greenery.

#4 Dovre Line: A journey through central Norway The Dovre Line connects Oslo with Trondheim, covering central Norway's diverse terrain. The 540-kilometer-long journey takes about six hours, giving passengers a glimpse of traditional Norwegian farms and picturesque villages. The line passes through Dovrefjell-Sunndalsfjella National Park, famous for its musk oxen population.