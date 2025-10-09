Achieve strong obliques with these exercises

The obliques are an important part of your core, helping you twist and bend. Strengthening them can improve your posture and reduce the risk of injuries. Here are five exercises that specifically target the obliques, making them stronger and more stable. They are easy to do and require no special equipment, making them perfect for anyone looking to improve their core strength.

Tip 1 Side plank with rotation The side plank with rotation is an advanced version of the basic side plank. It works on the obliques by adding a rotational movement. Start in a side plank position, then rotate your torso forward and back under your body. This exercise improves the rotational strength of the core, while also working on the shoulders and hips.

Tip 2 Russian twists Russian twists are a great way to engage both sides of your obliques at once. Sit on the floor with your knees bent and lean back slightly. Hold your hands together in front of you and twist your torso from side to side, tapping the floor beside you each time. This exercise can be done with or without weights for added resistance.

Tip 3 Bicycle crunches Bicycle crunches are a classic core exercise that targets the obliques effectively. Lie on your back with hands behind your head, lift your legs off the ground in a tabletop position. Bring one elbow towards the opposite knee while extending the other leg outwards, mimicking a pedaling motion. Alternate sides continuously for several repetitions.

Tip 4 Woodchoppers Woodchoppers mimic the motion of chopping wood, engaging multiple muscle groups including the obliques. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a weight or medicine ball above one shoulder. Bring it down across your body to the opposite hip, twisting through your core as you do so. Repeat on both sides for balanced strength development.