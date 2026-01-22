Boxy felt blazers: The ultimate winter wear

Boxy felt blazers are the perfect blend of comfort and style, making them a must-have in every fashionista's closet. These versatile pieces can be worn for both casual and formal occasions, giving you a chic look without compromising on comfort. With their structured silhouette and soft texture, boxy felt blazers add a modern twist to any outfit. Here are five ways to style them for different occasions.

Denim duo Pair with high-waisted jeans Pairing a boxy felt blazer with high-waisted jeans is an effortless way to achieve a balanced silhouette. The blazer's structured shape complements the flattering fit of high-waisted jeans, creating an elongated look. This combination works well for casual outings or brunches with friends, giving you a polished yet relaxed appearance. Opt for neutral tones in both pieces to keep the look cohesive and easy to accessorize.

Dress it up Layer over a midi dress Layering a boxy felt blazer over a midi dress is the perfect way to transition from day to night. The blazer adds warmth and structure, making it perfect for cooler evenings. Choose dresses with simple patterns or solid colors to keep the focus on the blazer's unique shape. This styling trick is perfect for dinner dates or evening events where you want to look effortlessly chic.

Office ready Combine with tailored trousers For those who want to wear boxy felt blazers at work, pairing them with tailored trousers is a smart choice. This combination strikes the right balance between professionalism and modernity, making it ideal for office settings or business meetings. Go for blazers in classic shades like black or navy, and pair them with trousers in complementary colors for a cohesive look.

Casual chic Style with a graphic tee For a laid-back yet stylish look, wear your boxy felt blazer over a graphic tee. This mix of casual and chic is perfect for weekend outings or casual meet-ups. The graphic tee adds personality, while the blazer keeps it polished. Play around with different graphics and colors in the tee to match your mood and the occasion.