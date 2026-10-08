Visiting Scotland? Don't miss these hidden gems

Located on the Isle of Skye, Fairy Glen is a magical landscape of rolling hills and miniature mountains.

This whimsical place looks like it came straight out of a fairytale with its lush greenery and tranquil ponds.

You can walk through this enchanting terrain to discover hidden paths leading to panoramic views over Loch Leathan.

It's a peaceful retreat for nature lovers looking for solitude away from crowded attractions.