Make desserts from leftover fruit scraps! We show you how
What's the story
Making desserts from leftover fruit scraps is a smart way to reduce waste and enjoy delicious treats.
Rather than throwing away peels, cores, and other remnants, you can convert them into delightful dishes.
This not only helps in reducing food waste but also lets you experiment creatively in the kitchen.
Using every part of the fruit, you can make the most of your grocery shopping while gorging on sweet creations.
Peel Magic
Transform peels into candied delights
Fruit peels, like those of oranges and lemons, can be turned into candied delights.
Simply boil the peels to soften them and simmer with sugar until they are translucent and sweet.
These candied peels make for great cake toppings or a snack by itself, bringing flavor and texture to your desserts without any added cost.
Core creativity
Create jams from fruit cores
Though we usually discard fruit cores, particularly that of apples or pears, you can actually prepare some homemade jams out of them.
Simply boil the cores with sugar and a bit of lemon juice until they break down into a thick mixture.
Strain out any solids for a smooth jam to pair with your bread or pastries.
This way, nothing goes to waste, and you get a tasty spread for breakfast/snacks.
Sorbet surprise
Make sorbet using overripe fruits
Overripe fruits may not appear that appetizing but are ideal for whipping up sorbet since they are naturally sweet.
Blend these fruits with a little sugar and lemon juice, before freezing the mixture until firm.
The result is a refreshing dessert that encapsulates the essence of ripe fruit flavors, minus any artificial additives.
Pulp potential
Turn pulp into muffins or bread
The pulp left after juicing fruits like oranges or pineapples can be used in muffin or bread recipes to add moisture and flavor.
Mix the pulp with flour, baking powder, sugar, etc., before baking them the usual way.
Not only does this addition enhances texture, it also boosts nutritional content by retaining fiber present in the pulp.