For nature lovers: Kerala's stunning trails await
What's the story
Beyond its famous backwaters and verdant landscapes, Kerala has hidden hiking trails for those who seek solitude.
These off-beat paths are perfect escapes from crowds, enabling you to connect deeply with nature's tranquility.
Explore secret trails that promise peace and solitude for the intrepid explorers off the beaten path.
Silent Valley
Silent Valley National Park trail
Silent Valley National Park is a biodiversity haven and offers a serene yet captivating trail.
The park, dotted with several rare species of flora and fauna, is a great spot for nature lovers.
The trail passes through dense forests, providing glimpses of wildlife in their natural habitats.
The hikers get to hear the sounds of nature undisturbed by human activity, making it a perfect place for reflection and relaxation.
Agasthyakoodam
Agasthyakoodam trek
If you are up for a challenging yet rewarding trek, Agasthyakoodam is your best bet.
One of the highest peaks in Kerala, this trail is known for its rich biodiversity. It takes hikers through thick forests of medicinal plants.
The trek requires permission from forest authorities owing to its ecological significance but promises breathtaking views from the top.
Ideal for experienced trekkers, it offers solitude amidst pristine nature.
Chembra Peak
Chembra Peak Trail
Located in Wayanad district, Chembra Peak offers a moderately challenging hike along with stunning views at every turn.
The trail passes through tea plantations before proceeding into grasslands. These grasslands provide a panoramic view of the surrounding hills and valleys.
A heart-shaped lake near the peak adds to the charm of this hike.
It makes it popular among those seeking adventure and serenity away from crowded tourist spots.
Meenmutty Falls
Meenmutty Waterfalls trek
Meenmutty Waterfalls guarantees an adventurous trek through dense forests to one of Kerala's largest waterfalls.
Though the path may be slippery during monsoons, it rewards hikers with spectacular views at the base or summit.
Routes vary seasonally for safety, ensuring a preserved natural beauty without overcrowding, making the experience significantly better than other attractions in the state.