Paisley prints 101: Effortlessly upgrade your fashion game
What's the story
From being a staple in fashion for centuries to making its way into modern wardrobes across the globe, paisley patterns with their intricate and swirling designs have come a long way.
This Persian-origin pattern can add a touch of elegance and uniqueness to your attire.
Here are some practical ways to seamlessly integrate paisley patterns into your clothing choices without overwhelming your look.
Accessories
Start with accessories
Incorporating paisley through accessories is the easiest way to start.
Imagine throwing on a paisley scarf or tie with an outfit- subtle yet impactful, right?
These can be used with both casual and formal wear, adding versatility to styling.
A paisley handbag or pocket square can also make for an excellent accent piece.
This way, you can play with the print without committing to bigger clothing.
Color coordination
Mix with solid colors
Pairing paisley patterns with solid colors is the key to keeping your outfit balanced.
Pick one dominant color from the paisley design and pair it with solid-colored garments for a harmonious look.
For example, if your paisley piece has blue tones, wear it with navy trousers or a blue blouse.
This way, the pattern takes center stage without clashing or looking over the top.
Layering
Layering techniques
Layering is another great way to opt for paisleys.
Use a paisley shirt under a plain blazer or cardigan to add depth and interest to your ensemble.
Or, you can layer a solid-colored jacket over a paisley dress to tone down the print, while still displaying its beauty.
This way, you can decide how much of the print you want to show off, depending on the occasion.
Fabric choices
Experiment with different fabrics
Paisleys come in different fabrics, be it silk, cotton, or wool, each giving a distinct texture and look.
While silk scarves give an elegant touch to your look for a formal occasion, cotton shirts can keep you comfy for a regular day out.
Woolen shawls with paisleys can keep you warm in winter months, making you look stylishly wrapped in this classic pattern.
Occasion suitability
Choose appropriate occasions
Understanding when and where to wear paisleys is crucial to making appropriate fashion choices.
While bold prints may be suitable for casual outings or creative work environments, more subdued versions might be better suited for professional settings like offices or meetings where understated elegance is preferred over flamboyance.