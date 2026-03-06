Snack time? Try these Tunisian sesame delights

Sesame seeds are an integral part of Tunisian cuisine, giving a unique flavor and texture to many dishes. These small seeds are loaded with nutrients and lend a nutty taste to the food. From sweet treats to savory snacks, sesame seeds are used in various ways in Tunisia. Here are some traditional Tunisian snacks that highlight the versatility and deliciousness of sesame seeds.

#1 Sweet sesame delights Tunisian sweet treats with sesame seeds are a must-try for any dessert lover. One popular option is halva, which is made by mixing ground sesame seeds with sugar or honey. The mixture is then molded into blocks or slices that can be enjoyed as a snack or dessert. Another favorite is makroud el louz, a semolina-based sweet filled with a paste of ground sesame and almonds.

#2 Savory sesame snacks On the savory side, Tunisian street food often features snacks like frikadelle de sesame. These are small fritters made from chickpea flour mixed with ground sesame seeds, herbs, and spices. They are usually deep-fried until golden brown and served hot as an appetizer or side dish. Another savory option is sfenj, which are Tunisian doughnuts sprinkled with sesame seeds for extra crunch.

Advertisement

#3 Sesame-infused bread varieties In Tunisia, bread is a staple food item, and sesame seeds are commonly used to make it even tastier. Khobz tabouna, a traditional flatbread, is often topped with sesame seeds before baking. The result is a deliciously nutty flavor that goes well with various spreads and dips. Another variant is khobz mella, a round loaf with a crusty exterior and soft interior, enriched by the addition of ground sesame.

Advertisement