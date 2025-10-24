Monsoon ready: 5 chic ways to pair shorts with jackets

Monsoon season calls for a unique fashion sense, one that is both practical and stylish. Shorts, the evergreen summer staple, can be easily paired with jackets to create a perfect monsoon look. This combination not only gives you comfort but also a chic look, making it ideal for the unpredictable weather. Here are five ways to style shorts with jackets this monsoon season, and stay fashionable and dry.

Tip 1 Denim jacket for casual vibes A denim jacket is a classic option to pair with shorts during the monsoon. The sturdy fabric of denim can withstand light rain, making it an ideal choice. Pairing a denim jacket with your favorite pair of shorts gives you a laid-back yet stylish look. Go for neutral colors like blue or black to keep the outfit versatile and easy to match with different tops.

Tip 2 Lightweight bomber jackets Lightweight bomber jackets are perfect for the monsoon as they are made from breathable materials that dry quickly. They add an element of sporty chic to your outfit when paired with shorts. Choose bright colors or patterns to add some fun to your look while keeping it practical for the season.

Tip 3 Classic trench coats Trench coats make for a sophisticated option to wear over shorts in monsoon. They provide full coverage against rain while adding an element of elegance to your outfit. Opt for trench coats in neutral shades like beige or navy, which can be paired with different colored shorts and tops.

Tip 4 Hooded jackets for added protection Hooded jackets give you extra protection from unexpected downpours without compromising on style. They go perfectly with shorts, giving you a sporty yet functional look. Pick hooded jackets in water-resistant fabrics to keep yourself dry and comfortable during the monsoon.