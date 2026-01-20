Shoulder-length hair? Try these double bun hairstyles

Shoulder-length hair provides the perfect canvas for experimenting with different hairstyles, particularly the double bun. This versatile look is ideal for both casual and formal occasions, giving you a chic and effortless vibe. Whether you're heading to work or a weekend outing, double buns can be styled in a number of ways to suit your taste and personality. Here are some creative ideas to try out.

#1 Classic double top knots Classic double top knots are the easiest way to sport the double bun look. Just section your hair into two parts, twist each part into a bun, and secure them with hair ties or pins. This style is perfect for keeping your hair off your face while giving you a playful and youthful look. You can wear it high on the head or slightly lower depending on your preference.

#2 Messy double buns Messy double buns give a relaxed and carefree vibe, ideal for casual outings or lazy days at home. For this style, loosely twist sections of hair into buns without worrying about perfection. The result is an effortlessly stylish appearance that pairs well with everyday outfits. Adding some texture spray can enhance the messy look further.

#3 Braided double buns Braided double buns add an element of sophistication to the classic style. Just braid each section of hair before twisting them into buns on either side of your head. This technique adds depth and interest to your hairstyle while keeping it neat and tidy. Braided double buns are perfect for special occasions where you want something unique yet elegant.

#4 Low double buns Low double buns offer a more understated take on this hairstyle. It's perfect for professional settings or more formal events. Position the buns at the nape of your neck instead of higher up on your head for a more refined look. This version is ideal if you want something subtle but still stylish enough to make an impression.