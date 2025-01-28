5 creative ways to use tofu skin in your cooking
Tofu skin, or as the Japanese call it, yuba, is a delicacy made from soybeans.
It is formed by skimming off the rich, creamy layer that develops on top of boiling soy milk.
Highly prized in many cuisines for its delicate texture and flavor-absorbing qualities.
Here are five ways to use tofu skin to bring a new twist to your cooking.
Soup enhancer
Transform your soups and broths
Tofu skin is a great way to add some extra texture and protein to your soups and broths.
Just slice it into strips or pieces and toss them into your boiling broth a couple of minutes before you're ready to serve.
They absorb all the yummy flavors of your soup and add a nice chewy element that works well with both light veggie broths and heartier soups.
Salad mix-in
Elevate your salads
If you want to give some extra oomph to your salads without resorting to carb-heavy croutons or fatty dressings, tofu skin is your new secret weapon.
Just cut it into thin strips or small pieces, pan-fry until crispy, and sprinkle on top of your salad for a protein-packed crunch.
This trick is especially delicious in Asian-style salads with sesame dressing or soy sauce vinaigrette. Yum!
Wrap star
Create vegan wraps
Tofu skin is the perfect vegan wrap option because of its flexibility and strength.
Soak the sheets in warm water until they're soft, then load them up with veggies, grains like quinoa or rice, and sauces. Roll them up tight.
These wraps have a great bite to them and hold everything together really well.
Sweet treats
Innovative desserts
Tofu skin's mild taste provides a blank canvas for sweet treats.
Marinate sheets in flavorful syrups or juices, then bake until crispy for a protein-packed fruit leather alternative.
Or, use it as a casing for sweet fillings (think mashed dates with nuts and spices) for a unique twist on dessert rolls.
Crunch factor
Crispy toppings galore
If you are looking for crunch without resorting to fried foods or nuts, crispy tofu skin is your answer.
Thinly slice it, and then bake or fry until golden and crisp.
Sprinkle these over everything from stir-fries to rice bowls just before serving. They provide a welcome crunch and a protein boost, elevating dishes with both texture and nutrition.