Simple breathing techniques for daily wellness
While breathing is an integral part of life, many of us tend to overlook its ability to improve our everyday wellness.
Simple breathing techniques can help novices improve mental clarity, reduce stress, and improve general well-being.
The best part? These practices are easy to integrate into daily lives and don't require any special equipment or experience.
By focusing on the breath, one can create calm and balance.
Relaxation technique
Deep belly breathing for relaxation
Deep belly breathing is a basic yet effective technique that relaxes you by using the diaphragm.
For this, sit or lie down comfortably, place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen.
Deeply inhale through your nose, letting your abdomen rise while keeping your chest still.
Exhale slowly from your mouth.
Repeat this for five to ten minutes daily to alleviate stress.
Focus technique
Box breathing for focus
Box breathing is a simple technique to improve focus and concentration.
Start with deep inhalation through the nose for four seconds, hold breath for four seconds, exhale slowly through the mouth for four seconds, and pause again for four seconds before repeating.
This regulates your breathing pattern and can be practiced anywhere at any time.
Balance technique
Alternate nostril breathing for balance
Alternate nostril breathing is another effective way to balance energy levels in the body.
Sit comfortably with a straight spine, and close one nostril using your thumb while inhaling deeply through the other nostril.
Close both nostrils briefly before releasing the thumb, and exhaling through the opposite nostril.
Continue alternating sides in this manner for several minutes each day.
Calming technique
4-7-8 breathing method
The 4-7-8 method is aimed at inducing calmness by controlling your breath over certain counts:
inhale quietly through your nose over four counts; hold that breath silently counting up till seven; then exhale completely, making a whooshing sound lasting eight counts out from the mouth.
Practicing regularly aids in sleep quality improvement, alongside anxiety reduction benefits.