Simple breathing exercises to start your day
Starting your day with simple breathing exercises can improve mental clarity and focus.
These exercises are easy to learn and can be performed within a few minutes every morning.
By including them in your daily routine, you may find improvements in concentration and reduced stress levels.
Here are some beginner-friendly breathing techniques that can help clear your mind and set a positive tone for the day ahead.
#1
Deep belly breathing
Deep belly breathing, or diaphragmatic breathing, requires you to inhale deeply through the nose so that your abdomen expands instead of the chest.
It helps increase the amount of oxygen you take in and promotes relaxation.
To practice, sit or lie down comfortably, place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen, and breathe in slowly through your nose.
Feel your abdomen rise as you inhale and fall as you exhale.
#2
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing is a technique that balances the flow of air through both nostrils, promoting calmness and mental clarity.
To perform the exercise, sit comfortably with a straight spine.
Close off your right nostril with your right thumb while inhaling deeply through the left.
Then close off the left nostril with your ring finger and exhale through the right, releasing the right thumb.
#3
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a simple yet effective method used to reduce stress and improve focus by regulating our breath patterns.
It involves inhaling for four counts, holding for four counts, exhaling for four counts, and then pausing again for four counts before repeating the cycle.
This rhythmic pattern helps calm both our body and mind by encouraging mindfulness during each breath cycle.
#4
Lion's breath exercise
Lion's breath is an energizing technique that releases tension from facial muscles while stimulating circulation throughout facial tissues—perfect for when you wake up feeling groggy or for sluggish mornings.
Start by sitting comfortably; inhale deeply through the nose before opening your mouth wide like a roaring lion—exhaling forcefully outward with an audible "ha" sound if you like.