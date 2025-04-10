Simple ponytail hacks for busy women
What's the story
For busy modern women, quick and efficient hairstyles are a necessity.
The classic and versatile ponytail can be dressed up with a few simple hacks to make it suitable for any occasion or mood.
Be it an office, errand, or casual gathering, these ponytail tricks will have you looking polished without spending too much time in front of the mirror.
Here are some practical tips to up your everyday ponytail game.
Volume boost
High volume ponytail trick
Want a fuller-looking ponytail? Try this volume-boosting trick.
First, divide your hair into two sections: top and bottom. Secure the latter with an elastic band on the crown of your head.
Then, gather the top section and tie it over the first ponytail.
This gives the illusion of thickness and height, without having to use additional products or tools.
Sleek style
Sleek low ponytail for elegance
A sleek low ponytail is ideal for formal occasions or when you want to look a little more polished.
Start by applying a bit of smoothing serum to tame any flyaways.
Part your hair from the middle or side as you like and gather it at the nape of your neck to secure it with an elastic band.
For more elegance, wrap a small section of hair around the band to cover it.
Twist technique
Twisted ponytail for added flair
Add some flair to your regular ponytail with this simple twist technique.
Divide your hair into two sections on either side of your head before tying them together at the back in a low ponytail position.
Twist each section inward towards each other before securing them together with an elastic band at mid-lengths, this creates visual interest while keeping things neat.
Bubble effect
Bubble ponytail for fun look
The bubble ponytail gives a playful twist to traditional styles, while being easy enough even during hectic mornings.
Once you've secured all strands into one high-positioned base with elastics every few inches apart along its length (depending upon personal preference),
gently tug outwards between each segment until the desired "bubble" effect appears throughout the entire length—no extra tools required.