Skateboarding in Africa: 5 epic downhill spots

Africa has some amazing downhill skateboarding spots, which are perfect for thrill-seekers. With a mix of terrain and breathtaking views, these places are a must-visit for anyone looking to skate. From coastal roads to mountainous paths, each destination offers its own set of challenges and excitement. Here are five epic downhill skateboarding spots across Africa that promise an unforgettable ride.

#1 Cape Town's Chapman's Peak Drive Chapman's Peak Drive in Cape Town is famous for its stunning views and thrilling descents. The road snakes along the Atlantic Ocean, giving skaters a chance to enjoy the beauty of cliffs on one side and the ocean on the other. The smooth surface and gradual decline make it perfect for both beginners and experienced skaters. However, caution is advised due to occasional tourists on the road.

#2 Lesotho's Sani Pass adventure Sani Pass in Lesotho is not just a treat for the eyes, but also a challenge for skaters. The steep gradients and winding roads provide an adrenaline rush like no other. The high altitude makes it a unique experience, with cooler temperatures and unpredictable weather conditions. Skaters should be prepared for sharp turns and varying road conditions while enjoying breathtaking mountain views.

#3 Morocco's Tizi n'Tichka Pass thrill Tizi n'Tichka Pass in Morocco offers an exhilarating ride through the Atlas Mountains. This high-altitude pass features a series of twists and turns that test even the most skilled skaters. The panoramic views of rugged terrain make every descent worthwhile, but skaters should be wary of loose gravel on some stretches of the road.

#4 Kenya's Great Rift Valley descent The Great Rift Valley in Kenya provides long stretches of open road ideal for downhill skating. This region has gentle slopes that allow skaters to build up speed without too much risk from sharp turns or obstacles. The vast landscapes around make it a peaceful yet exhilarating place to skate at high speeds.