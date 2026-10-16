These Swiss towns deserve a spot on your travel list
What's the story
Switzerland is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cities, but if you are looking for a more unique experience, you can explore its lesser-known towns. These hidden gems offer a glimpse into the country's rich culture and history, without the tourist crowds. From picturesque streets to local markets, these towns give you an authentic Swiss experience. Here are some underrated Swiss towns worth visiting.
Gruyeres
Discover the charm of Gruyères
Gruyeres is famous for its medieval castle and beautiful alpine views. The town is also home to the famous Gruyère cheese, which you can sample at the local cheese factory.
Strolling through the cobblestone streets, you will find quaint shops selling handmade crafts and souvenirs.
The castle also offers a glimpse into Switzerland's history with its well-preserved artifacts.
Appenzell
Experience tranquility in Appenzell
Appenzell is a small town famous for its colorful houses and traditional Swiss culture.
The town is surrounded by rolling hills, perfect for hiking enthusiasts.
Appenzell also hosts cultural events throughout the year, showcasing local music and dance traditions.
The calm atmosphere makes it an ideal place to unwind while soaking in the natural beauty.
Vevey
Explore artistic wonders in Vevey
Vevey, located on Lake Geneva's shores, is known for its artistic vibe, thanks to the famous Chaplin's World museum.
The town also has a beautiful lakeside promenade, perfect for leisurely walks with stunning views of the Alps.
Vevey also hosts several festivals celebrating art and music, making it a lively destination all year round.
Thun
Uncover history in Thun
Thun is a historic town where the Aare River meets Lake Thun.
Its old town is dotted with medieval buildings, including an impressive castle that towers over the city.
Visitors can explore narrow streets filled with cafes and boutiques, or take boat trips on the lake to enjoy panoramic views of surrounding mountains.
Lauterbrunnen
Enjoy nature in Lauterbrunnen Valley
Lauterbrunnen Valley is famous for its stunning waterfalls and lush greenery. This makes it a paradise for nature lovers.
The valley is dotted with hiking trails that lead to breathtaking views of the Staubbach Falls, one of Europe's highest waterfalls.
The valley also serves as a gateway to nearby alpine villages, where visitors can experience traditional Swiss hospitality amid serene landscapes.