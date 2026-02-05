Adventure lovers, add slacklining to your list

Africa 's volcanic rims provide some of the most thrilling and scenic slacklining experiences on the planet. The combination of rugged terrain, stunning views, and unique geological features make these places a must-visit for adventure junkies. From the towering peaks of East Africa to the lesser-known volcanic sites, each destination provides its own set of challenges and rewards for slackliners.

#1 Mount Kilimanjaro's Uhuru Peak Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is Africa's highest peak and offers a breathtaking backdrop for slacklining. Uhuru Peak, the summit, gives panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The altitude and weather conditions make it a challenging spot. However, the sense of accomplishment after balancing on this iconic mountain is unparalleled.

#2 Nyiragongo volcano in Congo Nyiragongo Volcano in the Democratic Republic of Congo is famous for its active lava lake. The steep slopes and unpredictable weather make it a difficult place for slackliners. But, the mesmerizing sight of flowing lava below adds an element of thrill to the experience. It is important to check safety measures before attempting any lines here.

#3 Mount Meru's challenging terrain Mount Meru in Tanzania is known for its challenging terrain and technical routes. The sharp ridges and steep cliffs make it a perfect place for experienced slackliners looking for a test of their skills. The mountain's dramatic features provide stunning views, making it a favorite among those seeking adventure off the beaten path.

#4 Mount Elgon's expansive caldera Mount Elgon straddles the Uganda-Kenya border and has one of the largest calderas in the world. The expansive area inside provides plenty of room for setting up longlines or highlines, depending on your preference. Its diverse ecosystems also offer opportunities to spot wildlife while enjoying some time on this massive volcanic structure.