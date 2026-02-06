How to style turtleneck sweaters

Slouchy turtleneck sweaters are the perfect blend of comfort and style, making them a must-have for every wardrobe. They can be worn in a number of ways, giving you the freedom to create both casual and chic looks. Whether you're heading out for a relaxed day or an evening event, these sweaters can be styled to suit your needs. Here are five styling tips to make the most of your slouchy turtleneck sweater.

Tip 1 Pair with high-waisted jeans Pairing a slouchy turtleneck with high-waisted jeans is a classic combination that accentuates your waistline while keeping you warm. The contrast between the loose top and fitted bottoms creates a balanced silhouette. Opt for light-wash jeans for a casual daytime look or dark-wash ones for an evening out. Adding ankle boots or sneakers can complete this effortless ensemble.

Tip 2 Layer under a blazer For those who want to add a touch of sophistication to their slouchy turtleneck, layering it under a blazer is the way to go. This combination works perfectly for office settings or formal gatherings where you want to look polished yet comfortable. Choose neutral-colored blazers like black or grey to keep the focus on the sweater while maintaining an elegant appearance.

Tip 3 Combine with midi skirts Midi skirts are the perfect companions for slouchy turtlenecks, giving you a classy yet comfortable look. Go for flowy fabrics like chiffon or silk blends to add an element of gracefulness to your outfit. This combination is ideal for brunches or casual meetings where you want to look stylish without compromising on comfort.

Tip 4 Style with wide-leg trousers Wide-leg trousers make for an amazing pairing with slouchy turtlenecks, giving you an effortlessly chic look. This combination is perfect for fall and winter months when you want to layer but still want to look stylish. Go for neutral tones in both pieces to keep the focus on the silhouette, and add loafers or heels to complete the look.