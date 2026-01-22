LOADING...
Don't throw away those spare buttons; do this instead

By Pallabi Chatterjee
Jan 22, 2026
03:20 pm
What's the story

Spare buttons are often neglected, but they can be repurposed in the most creative ways. Instead of throwing them away, you can use these small objects for various practical and decorative purposes around the house. From enhancing your wardrobe to organizing your space, spare buttons offer a world of possibilities. Here are some innovative ways to give new life to those unused buttons.

Jewelry design

Create unique jewelry pieces

Spare buttons can be transformed into unique jewelry pieces. By attaching them to earring hooks or stringing them together, you can make necklaces and bracelets that are both stylish and personal. This method not only recycles but also gives you an opportunity to express your creativity through custom-made accessories.

Home decor

Enhance home decor

Buttons can also be used to enhance home decor. You can use them to embellish picture frames, or even create unique wall art by arranging them in patterns or shapes. These small additions can add a touch of charm and personality to any room without costing much.

Organization tips

Organize small items

Using buttons as fasteners for small bags or pouches is an excellent way to stay organized. They make for great closures for tiny storage solutions, keeping items like beads or sewing supplies secure. This way, you can keep your things organized and easily accessible, without having to spend on new storage solutions.

Clothing personalization

Personalize clothing items

Personalizing clothing with spare buttons is a simple yet effective way to refresh your wardrobe. By replacing old buttons on shirts or jackets with colorful ones, you can give your clothes a new lease on life. This not only saves money but also allows for a personalized touch that reflects your style.

Gift wrapping ideas

Craft unique gift wrapping

Buttons can also be used as decorative elements in gift wrapping. Attaching them to ribbons or using them as part of a handmade tag adds an extra layer of thoughtfulness and creativity to presents. This small detail can make gifts feel more special and personalized for recipients.

