Love smoked paprika? You must try these dishes

Smoked paprika is a versatile spice that can elevate the flavor of a variety of dishes. Its smoky, slightly sweet taste makes it a favorite among culinary enthusiasts. Here are five savory dishes that highlight the unique qualities of smoked paprika. Each dish offers a different way to enjoy this spice, showcasing its ability to enhance and complement other ingredients.

Dish 1 Smoky paprika potato wedges Potato wedges are a classic snack, but adding smoked paprika takes them to a new level. Toss potato wedges in olive oil, salt, pepper, and smoked paprika before baking them until crispy. The spice gives an earthy depth that goes well with the natural sweetness of potatoes. Serve these wedges with your favorite dipping sauce for an irresistible treat.

Dish 2 Paprika-infused roasted vegetables Roasting vegetables brings out their natural flavors, and adding smoked paprika makes them even better. Toss a mix of vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and zucchini in olive oil and smoked paprika before roasting them in the oven. The result is a colorful side dish with a smoky kick that goes well with grains or salads.

Dish 3 Smoky paprika lentil soup Lentil soup takes on a whole new character with the addition of smoked paprika. Saute onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil until soft. Add lentils, vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, and generous amounts of smoked paprika. Simmer until the lentils are tender. This hearty soup is perfect for chilly days when you want something warm and comforting.

Dish 4 Spicy smoked paprika chickpeas Chickpeas are incredibly versatile and take on bold flavors like that of smoked paprika beautifully. Toss canned chickpeas in olive oil along with cumin powder, cayenne pepper (if you like it spicy), salt, pepper, and plenty of smoked paprika. Roast them until crispy for a crunchy snack or salad topping that's packed with flavor.