When in Sofia, explore these historical sites

Sofia , the capital of Bulgaria , is a city steeped in history and culture. For those who love history, Sofia has a lot to offer, from ancient ruins to beautiful museums. You can explore the rich tapestry of Bulgarian history by visiting these sites. Here are five historical experiences that will give you a glimpse into Sofia's past.

#1 Explore the ancient Serdica ruins The Serdica ruins are an archaeological site in the heart of Sofia. The remains of the Roman city of Serdica can be seen here, including streets, public baths, and a complex of buildings. The site is open to visitors and gives them a chance to walk through history. You can see how life was during Roman times in Sofia.

#2 Visit Alexander Nevsky Cathedral One of Sofia's most iconic landmarks, Alexander Nevsky Cathedral is famous for its beautiful architecture and rich history. Built in the early 20th century, the cathedral is dedicated to the memory of soldiers who died during a significant war. Its golden domes and intricate mosaics make it a must-visit place for anyone interested in history and architecture.

#3 Discover the National History Museum The National History Museum of Bulgaria is one of the largest museums in the country. It has over 650,000 exhibits that tell the story of Bulgaria's past. From prehistoric times to modern-day, the museum has artifacts from various periods. It gives an in-depth look at Bulgarian culture and heritage through its diverse collection.

#4 Wander through Borisova Gradina Park Borisova Gradina Park is not just a green space but also a slice of history. Established in the late 19th century, it has witnessed many important events in Bulgarian history. While walking through its paths lined with trees and flowers, one can visit monuments dedicated to national heroes. The park is a perfect blend of nature and history.