How to make fragrant teas with lavender
Lavender, with its calming properties and enchanting scent, has long held a special place in the hearts of tea enthusiasts.
Adding lavender blossoms to your teas doesn't just elevate the taste, but also brings a whole host of health benefits.
Read on to discover five creative ways to use lavender blossoms in making delicious and fragrant teas.
Calm blend
Classic lavender and chamomile blend
Mixing lavender with chamomile flowers results in a tea that is famous for its calming and relaxing properties.
To make this blend, combine one part dried lavender blossoms with two parts chamomile flowers.
Steep in boiling water for five to seven minutes, and your perfect nighttime drink is ready.
This tea is ideal for helping you relax after a long day and ensuring a good night's sleep.
Energy blend
Lavender and green tea fusion
For a pick-me-up without the shakes, try mixing green tea leaves with lavender!
Use three parts green tea to one part dried lavender blossoms for a perfect blend.
The antioxidants in green tea pair with the calming effects of lavender for a balanced beverage.
This drink is great for increasing focus while lowering stress levels.
Refreshing blend
Iced lavender lemonade tea
Perfect for sweltering summer days, iced lavender lemonade tea is a refreshing and hydrating treat.
Simply steep a strong infusion of lavender blossoms, then combine it with freshly squeezed lemon juice and cold water to taste. Sweeten with honey or sugar to your liking.
Serve over ice for a revitalizing drink that not only cools you down but also provides the calming benefits of lavender.
Soothe blend
Lavender, mint, and honey tea
Mint leaves bring a refreshing zing to any tea blend, and when paired with the delicate sweetness of lavender and the natural warmth of honey, you've got a winner.
Just use two parts mint leaves, one part dried lavender blossoms, and honey to taste.
This blend is not only invigorating but also beneficial for digestion, making it an ideal post-meal treat.
Warmth blend
Spiced lavender chai
For cold nights or whenever you need comfort, spiced lavender chai hits the spot.
Start with your go-to chai or black tea, add a dash of dried lavender blossoms and spices - think cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, cloves, ginger slices, and black peppercorns.
Let it all simmer, strain, and sweeten with milk or sugar. The spices amplify the floral lavender for a seriously cozy tea.