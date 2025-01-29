5-day itinerary to Sardinia, an island in the Mediterranean Sea
What's the story
Discover the best of Sardinia on a five-day adventure through this island of ancient Nuragic secrets and stunning seascapes.
This itinerary combines history and nature for an unforgettable journey through one of Italy's most beautiful regions.
From the mysteries of prehistoric towers to the allure of crystal-clear waters, get ready to experience the heart of Sardinia.
Day 1
Discover the Nuraghi strongholds
Start your Sardinian journey by delving into the past at the enigmatic Nuraghi, ancient stone towers that are a symbol of the island's unique history.
The most renowned site, Su Nuraxi di Barumini, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a window into the lives of the island's prehistoric dwellers.
Opt for a guided tour ($15) to fully appreciate the history and significance of these ancient fortresses.
Day 2
Coastal wonders of Alghero
Head northwest to the charming town of Alghero, where Catalan history blends with beautiful coastlines.
Stroll through its cobblestone streets, and don't miss the stunning Neptune's Grotto ($13 entry fee) - you can reach it by boat or, for the more adventurous, descend the dramatic Escala del Cabirol staircase.
In the evening, savor fresh food along the Bastioni Marco Polo, with the Mediterranean serving as your backdrop.
Day 3
Breathtaking beaches of Costa Smeralda
Day three takes you to the glitz and glamor of Costa Smeralda, known for its stunning beaches and vibrant turquoise waters.
Start at Spiaggia del Principe, it costs $20 to park your car, but it's worth it. This beach was Aga Khan's favorite.
Next, indulge in Porto Cervo's luxury shopping and dining.
Despite the area's high-end reputation, many public beaches provide peaceful retreats for free.
Day 4
Ancient history meets modernity in Cagliari
On day four, head south to the beautiful city of Cagliari, the capital of Sardinia.
Start your day at the National Archaeological Museum ($9 entry fee) to see important artifacts from the Nuragic age to Roman times.
In the afternoon, walk along the medieval walls and towers of the Il Castello district, offering panoramic views over Cagliari Bay.
Day 5
Unwind in Villasimius
End your trip in Villasimius, perched on the southeastern tip of Sardinia.
Famous for its marine protected area Capo Carbonara (entry fee $0), you can either snorkel or dive among colorful marine life or lounge on the white sands of Spiaggia di Porto Giunco.
It's a perfect place to reminisce about your journey across the magical island before leaving.