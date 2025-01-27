Spicy snack sensations: Cooking with chili oil
What's the story
Chili oil is the secret weapon every kitchen around the world needs.
A little drizzle can transform even the simplest snack into a gourmet experience.
Want to add some excitement to your popcorn or give your party snacks a fiery twist? Look no further than chili oil.
Read on to discover five ways to incorporate chili oil into your cooking, making every bite a flavor adventure.
Popcorn twist
Elevate your popcorn game
Popcorn doesn't always have to be just butter and salt.
By drizzling a small amount of chili oil over freshly popped popcorn and tossing it with a pinch of sea salt, you create a snack that's both spicy and savory.
The heat from the chili oil adds an unexpected kick that elevates this classic snack from ordinary to extraordinary.
Hummus heat
Zesty chili oil hummus
Hummus is a versatile snack that goes well with everything from veggies to crackers. But, if you want to take it up a notch, just add one or two tablespoons of chili oil.
The creamy chickpeas and spicy chili oil make for a super delicious and complex flavor.
This spicy twist will have your guests raving at your next get-together. Trust us, no one will forget that hummus!
Avocado spice-up
Spicy drizzled avocado toast
Avocado toast, the beloved breakfast classic, is about to meet its fiery match: chili oil.
Simply mash your avocado onto your toast of choice, then drizzle chili oil on top. Sprinkle crushed red pepper flakes for an additional kick.
This not only amplifies the avocado's creaminess but also introduces a spicy complexity that will transform your morning meal into a memorable experience.
Nutty heatwave
Fiery roasted nuts
Roasting nuts in chili oil is a simple trick to infuse them with a spicy kick.
Just mix your chosen nuts—almonds, cashews, or pecans—with sufficient chili oil to lightly coat them, and then roast in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10-15 minutes.
You'll get a crunchy, fiery, and healthy snack. Yummy!
Fruity fire
Sweet and spicy fruit salad
Mixing fruit salad with chili oil adds a surprising kick.
Choose fruits that can handle a little heat, like pineapple, mango, and watermelon.
Drizzle them lightly with chili oil and sprinkle some lime zest on top before serving.
The sweetness of the fruit will tame the spiciness of the oil, resulting in a refreshing treat that's perfect for hot summer days.