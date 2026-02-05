Stevia gardening 101: Tips for beginners

Growing stevia at home can be a rewarding experience, giving you a natural sweetener right from your garden. This plant is known for its sweetness and can be a great addition to your gardening repertoire. With the right conditions and care, you can grow stevia easily. Here are some practical tips to help you get started on growing stevia at home.

Tip 1 Choosing the right location Stevia loves warm weather and plenty of sunlight. So, pick a spot that gets at least six hours of sunlight every day. The soil should also be well-drained to avoid waterlogging, which can damage the plant. If you're growing in pots, make sure they have drainage holes to let excess water out.

Tip 2 Preparing the soil Stevia grows best in slightly acidic to neutral soil with a pH of six to seven. Before planting, enrich the soil with organic matter like compost or well-rotted manure to improve its fertility and structure. This will help the plant establish a strong root system and promote healthy growth.

Tip 3 Watering and maintenance Regular watering is key to keeping stevia plants healthy, but make sure you don't overdo it. Water them deeply once a week, or more often in case of hot weather, to keep the soil moist but not soggy. Mulching around the base of the plant can help retain moisture and keep weeds at bay.

Tip 4 Pruning for better growth Pruning is essential to keep stevia plants bushy and productive. Trim back the stems when they reach about 12 inches in height, which encourages branching. Regularly remove dead or yellowing leaves to keep the plant healthy and promote new growth.