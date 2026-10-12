5 popular types of Maharashtrian misal you need to try
What's the story
Misal is a popular breakfast dish from the western part of India, especially Maharashtra. It is a spicy curry made from sprouted lentils and served with a mix of pav (bread) and crunchy toppings. The dish is famous for its zesty flavors and hearty texture, making it an ideal start to the day. Here's a look at some street breakfast misal variations you must try.
#1
Puneri Misal: A spicy delight
Puneri misal is famous for its fiery taste and rich flavors.
This version uses a special masala, which is prepared with a combination of spices such as coriander, cumin, and garam masala.
It is usually served with a thick layer of usal (the base curry) and topped with chivda (a spicy snack mix), onions, and lemon.
The dish is paired with pav or bread rolls to balance the heat.
#2
Nashik misal: Sweet meets spicy
Nashik misal has a unique combination of sweet and spicy flavors.
The usal here is slightly sweeter than other versions, thanks to jaggery or sugar in the masala mix. This sweet note balances the spiciness of the curry.
It is topped with khakra (crispy flatbread pieces) and served with pav for an extra crunch.
#3
Kolhapuri misal: The fiery one
Known for its extreme heat, Kolhapuri misal is not for the faint-hearted. This version uses a fiery red chili paste in its masala, making it one of the spiciest variants of misal.
The usal is topped with finely chopped onions, coriander leaves, and sev (crispy noodle-like snack), giving it a rich texture.
Served with pav or bhakri (a type of unleavened bread), this one is for spice lovers.
#4
Mumbai-style misal: A street favorite
Mumbai-style misal is a favorite street food option, thanks to its availability at numerous roadside stalls across the city.
This version usually has a milder spice level than the other variants but does not compromise on taste or texture.
It has usal topped with farsan (a mix of different snacks such as sev or boondi), onions, and lemon wedges, served alongside soft pav rolls for dipping into the flavorful curry.
#5
Palak misal: A nutritious twist
Palak misal adds a flavorful twist to the traditional Maharashtrian dish by including spinach (palak) in the preparation.
The spinach gives it a distinctive flavor and a vibrant green touch.
Spicy chilies and earthy spinach come together with the usual curry base to create a delicious variation.
It offers another way to enjoy misal while adding the nutritional benefits of spinach. Serve it with pav for a satisfying meal.