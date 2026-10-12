5 popular types of Maharashtrian misal you need to try

Puneri misal is famous for its fiery taste and rich flavors.

This version uses a special masala, which is prepared with a combination of spices such as coriander, cumin, and garam masala.

It is usually served with a thick layer of usal (the base curry) and topped with chivda (a spicy snack mix), onions, and lemon.

The dish is paired with pav or bread rolls to balance the heat.