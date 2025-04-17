Leg day, the soft way: Cushion exercises for stronger legs
Strengthening your legs doesn't always mean you have to hit the gym with heavy machines.
Cushions, which are usually a part of every home, can be used as a versatile tool for leg workouts.
These can improve balance, coordination, and muscle strength.
With cushions, you can introduce an element of instability, which challenges your muscles in ways they wouldn't normally be.
Here are five creative cushion exercises to build stronger legs effectively.
Squat stability
Cushion squats for stability
Cushion squats are another great way to improve stability while working on leg strength.
All you need to do is stand on a cushion with feet shoulder-width apart and perform squats as you normally would.
The unstable surface engages a lot more muscles to maintain balance, effectively targeting the quadriceps and glutes.
Start off with three sets of ten reps and increase gradually as you gain confidence.
Balance challenge
Single-leg balance challenge
This exercise is all about improving balance and strengthening the lower body.
Stand on one leg on a cushion while the other remains slightly bent at the knee.
Maintain this position for thirty seconds before switching legs.
This exercise targets the calves, hamstrings, and core muscles by forcing them to stabilize your body.
Lunge coordination
Cushion lunges for enhanced coordination
Performing lunges with one foot placed on a cushion makes this classic exercise even more challenging.
Step forward into a lunge position with one foot on the cushion, while keeping your back straight and core engaged.
This variation enhances coordination by requiring more control over movement patterns.
Bridge support
Glute bridges with cushion support
Glute bridges with cushions target glutes and hamstrings.
Lie on your back, knees bent at ninety degrees, feet on cushions.
Lift hips to form a straight line from shoulders to knees.
Hold, then lower slowly.
Repeat several times per set, adjusting for fitness level and goals over consistent practice.