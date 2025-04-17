Get your hips in line: Fun moves for rock-solid pelvis
Pelvic stability is essential for balance and injury-free body, particularly in the lower back and hips.
Strengthening the hip muscles can greatly improve your pelvic stability, resulting in improved posture and movement.
Including certain exercises in your routine can efficiently target these muscles.
Here are five exercises that target hip strengthening for improved pelvic stability.
Clamshell
Targeting the gluteus medius, a key pelvic stability muscle, the clamshell exercise can be performed by lying on your side with knees bent at a forty-five-degree angle.
Keeping your feet together, lift your top knee as high as possible without moving your pelvis.
Hold briefly before returning to starting position.
This exercise activates and strengthens the hip abductors, vital for stabilizing the pelvis during movement.
Hip bridge
Hip bridges are great for working several muscles around your hips and core.
Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.
Lift your hips toward the ceiling by pressing through your heels until shoulders, hips, and knees make a straight line.
Hold for a second before lowering back down slowly.
This strengthens your glutes and hamstrings while opening your pelvis.
Leg lifts
Side-lying leg lifts strengthen lateral hip muscles, which are crucial for balance during walking or running.
Lie on one side, legs straight; lift the top leg without rotating your torso or pelvis, then lower it gently.
Regular practice leads to noticeable improvements in balance and overall performance, enhancing pelvic stability effectively.