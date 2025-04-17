Don't skip these spine-strengthening exercises
Strengthening muscles that support the spine is essential for good posture and preventing back pain.
Targeted exercises can improve spinal stability, flexibility, and lower the risk of injury.
Here, we look at five effective exercises that can strengthen the muscles around your spine.
The exercises are easy to perform and can be added to your regular fitness regime for a healthier back.
Core strength
Plank for core stability
The plank is the mother of all exercises for core strength, which is essential for supporting the spine.
It works out abdominals, obliques, and lower back muscles.
Lie face down, forearms on the ground, elbows under shoulders.
Raise your body, keeping it straight from head to heels.
Hold this position without compromising form as long as you can.
Balance enhancement
Bird dog exercise
While the bird dog exercise mainly targets balance and coordination, it also strengthens muscles that support your spine.
Start on all fours, with your hands under shoulders and knees under hips.
Extend one arm forward while the opposite leg goes back until both are parallel to the floor.
Hold briefly, before returning to starting position and switching sides.
This movement works both upper and lower body muscles essential for your spine's stability.
Glute engagement
Bridge pose activation
The bridge pose strengthens glutes, hamstrings, and lower back muscles, crucial for spinal support.
Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor hip-width apart, and arms at your sides.
Press through your heels to lift your hips towards the ceiling until your thighs are parallel to the torso.
Back strengthening
Superman exercise
The Superman exercise strengthens lower back muscles, which is essential for a healthy spine.
Lie face down with arms and legs extended. Lift both limbs off the ground creating a slight arch in your midsection.
Hold briefly before lowering. Repeat several times ensuring proper form is maintained.
Always prioritize safety, especially when performing exercises that involve potential strain.