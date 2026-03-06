Do these exercises for stronger arms

African exercises provide a unique way to strengthen your arms, using traditional techniques that have been practiced for generations. These exercises focus on natural movements and bodyweight resistance, making them accessible to everyone. By incorporating these exercises into your routine, you can build arm strength without the need for expensive equipment or gym memberships. Here are five African exercises that can help you achieve stronger arms through simple yet effective methods.

Drive 1 Tug of war technique Tug of war is a popular activity in many African communities. It requires pulling and pushing against resistance, which helps strengthen the arm muscles. To perform this exercise, find a sturdy rope and a partner. Engage your core and use your arms to pull the rope towards you while maintaining tension throughout your body. This exercise improves grip strength and overall arm endurance.

Drive 2 Traditional drumming movements Drumming is an integral part of African culture and also a great workout for the arms. The repetitive motion of drumming engages various muscle groups in the arms and shoulders. To replicate this exercise, use a drum or any surface to mimic drumming movements. Focus on maintaining rhythm while ensuring that your wrists and elbows are engaged throughout the movement.

Advertisement

Drive 3 Stone lifting practice Stone lifting is a traditional practice in several African communities where stones are lifted for various purposes, including construction or farming tools. This exercise builds incredible upper body strength by engaging multiple muscle groups at once. Start with lighter stones if you're a beginner, gradually increasing weight as you gain strength over time.

Advertisement

Drive 4 Water carrying routine Carrying water containers over long distances is a common task in many parts of Africa, providing an excellent workout for the arms and shoulders. To perform this exercise effectively, fill two containers with equal weight and carry them simultaneously over a distance or perform repeated lifts from ground level to shoulder height.