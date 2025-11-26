The best hamstring moves for total flexibility

Hamstring flexibility is essential for overall mobility and injury prevention. The hamstrings, a group of muscles at the back of your thighs, play a key role in walking, running, and jumping. Improving their flexibility can enhance your athletic performance and reduce the risk of strains. Here are five exercises that can help improve hamstring flexibility, making them an integral part of your fitness routine.

Tip 1 Standing hamstring stretch The standing hamstring stretch is a simple yet effective exercise to improve flexibility. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and slowly bend forward at the hips, keeping your knees slightly bent. Reach towards your toes or shins while maintaining a straight back. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds to feel a gentle stretch along the back of your thighs.

Tip 2 Seated forward bend The seated forward bend targets the hamstrings while seated. Sit on the floor with legs extended straight in front of you. Inhale deeply and as you exhale, lean forward from the hips, reaching towards your toes. Keep your spine long and avoid rounding your back. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds to deepen the stretch.

Tip 3 Dynamic leg swings Dynamic leg swings are great for warming up and increasing flexibility at the same time. Stand next to a wall or sturdy object for support. Swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled manner without arching your back or leaning too much on the support. Do ten repetitions on each leg before switching sides.

Tip 4 Supine hamstring stretch with strap This exercise uses a strap or towel to assist in stretching while lying down. Lie flat on your back with one leg extended straight up towards the ceiling while holding onto the strap around its arch or heel. Gently pull downwards until you feel a mild stretch along the back of the thigh without any discomfort; hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching legs.