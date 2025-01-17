Strengthen your shoulder stability with these five exercises
What's the story
The interclavicular ligament plays a vital role in shoulder stability, connecting the clavicle bones at the top of the sternum.
Strengthening this ligament can significantly improve shoulder stability and decrease the risk of injuries.
This article provides a list of five effective exercises to strengthen your interclavicular ligament, promoting overall shoulder health and function.
Shoulder shrugs
Shoulder shrugs for ligament strength
Shoulder shrugs are a super easy and surprisingly effective way to work out your interclavicular ligament.
Just stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and raise your shoulders toward your ears like you're saying "I don't know." Hold it for a sec, then let go.
Doing three sets of 10 reps every day will make a big difference in strengthening that area.
Isometric neck
The power of isometric neck exercises
Isometric neck exercises mean you're pushing against an immovable object without actually moving your neck.
To do this, you can put your hand on your forehead and then push against your hand while keeping your head from moving forward.
This resistance helps strengthen not only the neck muscles but also strengthens the interclavicular ligament.
Do three sets of 10-second holds on each side.
Chest flies
Incorporating chest flies into your routine
Chest flies aren't just excellent for targeting the pecs, they also strengthen the interclavicular ligament due to the wide range of motion involved.
With light weights in hand, lie on a bench or flat surface, extend your arms out to the sides with a slight bend in the elbows, and then bring them together above your chest.
Performing 3 sets of 12 repetitions will help strengthen this important ligament.
Scapular retractions
Enhancing stability with scapular retractions
Scapular retractions involve squeezing your shoulder blades together, strengthening the interclavicular ligament by improving overall shoulder stability.
To do this exercise, stand or sit up straight and draw your shoulders back as though you're trying to make them touch at the spine.
Hold for 10 seconds, then release. Do three sets of 15 reps.
Resistance bands
Utilizing resistance bands for flexibility
Adding resistance bands to exercises like band pull-aparts can target the interclavicular ligament effectively by enhancing flexibility and strength at the same time.
Hold a resistance band with both hands in front of you at chest level, and then pull it apart while keeping your arms straight until they are fully extended to your sides.
Three sets of 15 reps are enough to strengthen this area.