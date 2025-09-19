Strengthen your neck with these exercises

Neck flexibility and strength are important for good posture and preventing injuries. African exercises, rooted in traditional practices, offer unique methods to improve these aspects. These exercises are often based on natural movements and rhythms, which can be easily incorporated into daily routines. By practicing these movements, you can improve your neck health and overall well-being.

Tip 1 Head rotations for flexibility Head rotations are a simple yet effective exercise to improve neck flexibility. Start by standing or sitting with a straight back. Slowly rotate your head in a circular motion, first clockwise and then counterclockwise. Do this for 10 rotations in each direction. This exercise helps in loosening the muscles around the neck, making them more flexible over time.

Tip 2 Shoulder shrugs to strengthen muscles Shoulder shrugs target the muscles around the neck and shoulders, strengthening them over time. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and lift your shoulders towards your ears as high as possible. Hold for a few seconds before releasing them back down. Repeat this movement 10 times to build muscle endurance and support the neck better.

Tip 3 Chin tucks for posture improvement Chin tucks are great for improving posture by strengthening the deep neck flexors. Sit or stand with a straight spine and gently tuck your chin towards your chest without bending forward. Hold for five seconds before releasing it back to neutral position. Repeat this exercise 10 times daily to see noticeable improvements in posture.