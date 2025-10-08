Tone your shoulder blades with these exercises

The scapula, or shoulder blade, is an integral part of our upper body movement and stability. Strengthening the muscles around the scapula can improve posture, reduce injury risk, and enhance athletic performance. Here are five exercises that target scapular strength, helping you build a more resilient upper body. These exercises are simple yet effective, making them suitable for various fitness levels.

Tip 1 Scapular push-ups for stability Scapular push-ups are a great way to strengthen the muscles around the scapula. Begin in a standard push-up position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Instead of bending your elbows, squeeze your shoulder blades together and then push them apart while keeping your arms straight. This movement focuses on the serratus anterior muscle, which is important for scapular stability.

Tip 2 Wall slides for mobility Wall slides improve scapular mobility and strengthen the rotator cuff muscles. Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly away from it. Place your arms at a 90-degree angle against the wall and slowly slide them up while keeping contact with the wall. Return to the starting position and repeat. This exercise improves shoulder mobility and coordination.

Tip 3 Scapular retraction with resistance bands Using resistance bands for scapular retraction strengthens the upper back muscles. Secure a resistance band at chest height on a sturdy object. Stand facing it, holding the band with both hands extended in front of you at shoulder height. Pull the band towards you by squeezing your shoulder blades together without moving your elbows too much.

Tip 4 Plank shoulder taps for core engagement Plank shoulder taps engage core muscles while also strengthening scapular stabilizers. Start in a plank position with hands directly under shoulders and feet hip-width apart. Alternate tapping each shoulder with the opposite hand while maintaining balance and stability through your core muscles.