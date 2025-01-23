Try these effective ways to improve your wrist function
The capitate bone, situated at the wrist's core, is pivotal in facilitating hand motion and stability.
Fortifying this bone and its associated structures significantly amplifies wrist functionality and guards against potential injuries.
This blog post details a set of five highly efficacious exercises curated to bolster capitate bone stability, making it an ideal read for anyone aiming to reinforce their wrist health.
Wrist curls
Wrist curls for enhanced stability
Wrist curls are a basic exercise that strengthens the flexor muscles of the wrist and forearm.
To do this exercise, sit down with your forearm on a table and a light dumbbell in your hand, palm facing up.
Slowly curl your wrist up, then lower it back down.
Do this for three sets of 12 repetitions on each hand.
This exercise strengthens the muscles that provide support to the wrist.
Hand grips
Hand grips to improve muscle tone
One of the best ways to strengthen and build muscle around the capitate bone is by using a hand grip strengthener.
Simply squeeze the hand grip as hard as you can for approximately five seconds, then release it.
Do three sets of 10 squeezes for each hand.
This small but powerful tool can greatly enhance grip strength and endurance, offering additional support to the capitate bone.
Wrist extensions
Wrist extensions for balance
Wrist extensions work the extensor muscles on the other side of your forearm from where you performed wrist curls.
Sit with your forearm on a table, but with your palm facing down, while holding a light dumbbell.
Raise your hand upwards by extending at the wrist, then lower it back down slowly.
Doing three sets of 12 repetitions will balance muscle strength around your wrist.
Finger walks
Finger walks for flexibility and strength
Finger walks are excellent for enhancing flexibility and strength in the fingers and wrists, which in turn helps stabilize the capitate bone.
Simply place your hand flat on a table and slowly "walk" each finger toward your palm individually until you form a fist; then walk them back out again to full extension.
Performing this exercise 10 times with each hand will improve fine motor skills and promote wrist health.
Ball squeezes
Ball squeezes to increase endurance
Holding and squeezing a stress ball can also significantly increase strength around the capitate bone by improving endurance in the muscles and tendons of the hands and forearms.
- Hold a stress ball in one hand; squeeze it as firmly as you can without causing pain; hold the squeeze for five seconds before slowly releasing it—do 10 reps per session with each hand.