Striped tunic looks you must try

Striped tunics are the perfect versatile summer fashion staple, providing comfort and style in the scorching heat. These tunics can be paired with anything and everything, making them a must-have in every wardrobe. Be it a casual outing or a more formal event, striped tunics have something for everyone. Here are some ways to wear these timeless pieces this summer.

#1 Pair with denim shorts for casual outings Pairing a striped tunic with denim shorts makes for a relaxed and chic summer look. This combination is perfect for beach days or casual meet-ups with friends. The stripes add an element of interest to the outfit, while the denim shorts keep it cool and comfortable. Opt for neutral-colored shorts to let the tunic take center stage, or go bold with contrasting colors for a fun twist.

#2 Layer over leggings for comfort Layering a striped tunic over leggings is another comfortable option for those slightly cooler summer evenings. This combination gives you the best of both worlds: the ease of leggings and the stylish appeal of a tunic. Choose lightweight leggings in solid colors to keep the look balanced. This outfit is ideal for running errands or enjoying a leisurely stroll in the park.

#3 Dress it up with accessories To elevate your striped tunic look, accessorize wisely. Adding statement jewelry like chunky necklaces or bold earrings can make your outfit more sophisticated without overpowering it. A wide-brimmed hat not only adds style but also provides sun protection during outdoor activities. Opt for sandals or wedges that complement your accessories while keeping comfort in mind.