Cable-knit sweater skirts: How to rock this trend

Cable-knit sweater skirts are the latest trend in Africa's winter fashion scene, offering a perfect blend of comfort and style. These skirts are versatile enough to be worn in both casual and formal settings, making them a must-have in every wardrobe. With their unique texture and warmth, they are ideal for chilly days without compromising on style. Here's how you can rock this trend effortlessly.

Fabric selection Choosing the right fabric Choosing the right fabric is key when it comes to cable-knit sweater skirts. Wool blends are a popular choice as they provide warmth and durability. Cotton blends can be a great option for those looking for breathability. Make sure the fabric is comfortable against your skin and easy to maintain. A well-chosen fabric can amp up the skirt's longevity and appearance.

Top combinations Pairing with tops Pairing cable-knit sweater skirts with the right tops can make or break your look. For a casual vibe, opt for plain t-shirts or fitted tops tucked into the skirt. For a more formal look, go for tailored blouses or lightweight sweaters that complement the texture of the skirt without overpowering it.

Advertisement

Accessory tips Accessorizing wisely Accessories can take your cable-knit sweater skirt outfit to the next level. Belts can define your waist and add structure to your look. Scarves in complementary colors can add layers and interest without clashing with the knit texture. Footwear like ankle boots or loafers can complete your ensemble while keeping you comfortable.

Advertisement