Sugar-free foods: 5 myths debunked

Sugar-free foods have become increasingly popular as people opt for healthier alternatives to sugar-laden treats. But, there are a number of myths surrounding these products that can leave you confused about how healthy or unhealthy they really are. Here, we debunk five myths related to sugar-free foods, so that you have a better idea of what you're really getting.

Myth 1 Sugar-free means calorie-free One of the biggest misconceptions people have is that sugar-free means calorie-free. Although they don't have sugar, most sugar-free products still have calories from other ingredients such as fats and carbohydrates. For example, a sugar-free cookie may still have calories from flour and butter. It's important for consumers to read labels carefully and understand that "sugar-free" does not mean "calorie-free."

Myth 2 Artificial sweeteners are harmful Another common myth is that the artificial sweeteners used in sugar-free foods are bad for health. Extensive research has demonstrated that approved artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and sucralose are safe for consumption within recommended limits. Regulatory bodies like the FDA have set guidelines ensuring these sweeteners' safety when consumed in moderation.

Myth 3 Sugar-free foods aid weight loss Many also think that eating sugar-free foods will automatically make them lose weight. Though cutting down on sugar helps, eating only sugar-free stuff without factoring in total caloric intake may not help you lose weight. A balanced diet and regular physical activity are key to effective weight management.

Myth 4 Natural sugars are always better than artificial ones Most people believe that natural sugars in fruits or honey are always better than those from artificial sweeteners used in sugar-free products. While the former do offer nutrients (vitamins and minerals), they also add calories, just like refined sugars. Artificial sweeteners provide a low-calorie option without affecting taste but should be consumed mindfully, along with other dietary considerations.