Suman: A delicious Filipino rice cake you must taste
What's the story
Suman, a traditional Filipino delicacy, is a must-try for anyone who loves rice cakes. This native delicacy is prepared from glutinous rice and coconut milk, wrapped in banana leaves, and steamed to perfection. The texture is sticky yet soft, and the flavor is rich and subtly sweet. Suman is usually served as a snack or dessert and can be enjoyed plain or with toppings like sugar or latik (coconut curds).
Preparation
The art of making suman
Making suman is an art that has been passed down through generations in the Philippines.
Glutinous rice is soaked overnight before being mixed with coconut milk and a pinch of salt.
The mixture is then wrapped tightly in banana leaves and steamed until cooked through.
The wrapping not only gives suman its distinct shape but also adds a hint of aroma to the dish.
Regional flavors
Varieties of suman across regions
Different regions in the Philippines have their own versions of suman, each with its own unique twist.
In Luzon, for instance, suman latik is popular, where latik is drizzled over the rice cake.
In Visayas, suman sa ibus uses a different kind of wrapping material, giving it a different texture.
These regional variations highlight how diverse Filipino cuisine can be, even when it comes to one dish.
Nutritional value
Health benefits of Suman
Suman also offers some health benefits, thanks to its main ingredients.
Glutinous rice is a good source of carbohydrates, which provide energy for daily activities.
Coconut milk has healthy fats that promote heart health when consumed in moderation.
Plus, being gluten-free, suman makes for an excellent option for those with dietary restrictions related to gluten intolerance or celiac disease.
Serving suggestions
Tips for enjoying suman at home
To make the most of your homemade or store-bought suman, try serving it with different toppings, like grated coconut or brown sugar, for added sweetness.
Pairing it with fresh fruits, like mangoes, can also make for a delightful contrast in flavors and textures.
Whether you have it as breakfast or an afternoon snack, suman makes for a versatile treat that can be customized according to personal preferences.