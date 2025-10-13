How to style with tunics

Summer calls for comfort and style, and tunics are the perfect solution. These versatile garments can be easily paired with different bottoms to create a variety of looks. Whether you're heading to the beach or a casual outing, tunics give you the freedom to stay cool while looking chic. Here are five ways to wear tunics this summer, each offering a unique twist on this classic piece.

Denim combo Pair with denim shorts Pairing a tunic with denim shorts is a classic summer look. The combination gives you a relaxed vibe, perfect for casual outings or beach days. Opt for light-colored denim shorts to keep it cool in the heat. Choose a tunic with breathable fabric like cotton or linen for added comfort. This pairing is not only stylish but also practical, making it an ideal choice for day-to-day wear.

Legging layer Layer over leggings Leggings make for a comfortable and flexible base for tunics during summer. Go for leggings in breathable materials such as cotton or bamboo to keep cool. A longer tunic can be worn as a dress-like top, giving you the coverage you want while keeping it airy. This look is perfect for running errands or lounging at home, keeping you both comfortable and stylish.

Palazzo pairing Style with palazzo pants Palazzo pants are another great option to wear with tunics in summer. Their wide-leg design ensures maximum airflow, keeping you cool on hot days. Pairing them with a tunic creates an elegant silhouette, perfect for casual gatherings or evening outings. Choose complementary colors or patterns to make your outfit pop, while maintaining harmony between the pieces.

Capri mix Combine with capri pants Capri pants make another great option to wear with tunics during summer months. They offer just the right amount of coverage without compromising on comfort or style. Opt for capri pants in neutral shades like beige or gray to match different tunic colors easily. This combination works well for both work settings and casual meet-ups, giving you versatility in styling options.