Sunburn relief: 5 herbal solutions that work

Sunburn can be quite painful and uncomfortable, but nature has a number of herbal remedies that can help soothe the skin. These natural solutions are often gentle and can be easily prepared at home. Using herbs for sunburn relief is an age-old practice, providing a cost-effective and chemical-free alternative to commercial products. Here are five herbal remedies that can help you relieve sunburn effectively.

Tip 1 Aloe vera gel application Aloe vera is famous for its cooling and soothing properties, making it an ideal remedy for sunburned skin. The gel from the aloe vera plant has compounds that help reduce inflammation and redness. To use this remedy, simply cut an aloe vera leaf open and apply the gel directly onto the affected areas. Let it sit for about twenty minutes before rinsing off with cool water.

Tip 2 Chamomile tea compress Chamomile tea is well-known for its calming effects on irritated skin. To prepare a chamomile compress, steep two chamomile tea bags in hot water for 10 minutes. Let the solution cool down before soaking a clean cloth in it. Apply the damp cloth onto sunburned areas for relief from discomfort and redness.

Tip 3 Lavender essential oil blend Lavender essential oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can help ease sunburn symptoms. Mix a few drops of lavender essential oil with a carrier oil like coconut or olive oil to dilute it before applying it onto affected areas. The blend not only provides relief but also leaves a pleasant fragrance on your skin.

Tip 4 Green tea spray solution Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that can help repair damaged skin cells caused by sunburns. Brew green tea as you normally would, let it cool down completely, then pour it into a spray bottle. Spray onto the affected areas as needed throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and to promote healing.