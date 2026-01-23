Elephant foot yam: 5 must-try dishes

Suran, also known as elephant foot yam, is a versatile root vegetable that is a staple in many Indian kitchens. With its unique texture and flavor, suran can be used in a number of vegetarian dishes. Here are five delicious ways to include suran in your meals. These recipes highlight the adaptability of this humble vegetable, offering a range of flavors and cooking techniques.

Dish 1 Suran stir-fry delight Suran stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that retains the natural flavor of the vegetable. To make this dish, peel and cube the suran, then saute it with mustard seeds, turmeric powder, and green chilies. Add salt to taste and cook until the suran is tender but firm. This simple stir-fry goes well with rice or flatbreads.

Dish 2 Spicy suran curry A spicy suran curry is perfect for those who love bold flavors. For this curry, cook cubed suran pieces in a mixture of onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Let it simmer till the gravy thickens and the suran absorbs all the spices. Serve hot with steamed rice or naan.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Crispy suran fritters Crispy suran fritters make for an excellent snack or appetizer option. Grate the suran and mix it with besan (gram flour), chopped onions, green chilies, cumin seeds, and salt to taste. Shape small patties and deep-fry them till golden brown. These fritters can be served with mint chutney or yogurt dip.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Flavorful suran sabzi Flavorful suran sabzi combines traditional Indian spices with the earthy taste of suran. Start by frying cumin seeds in oil before adding diced potatoes and cubed suran pieces. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to taste while cooking on medium heat until everything is soft but not mushy. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving alongside roti or paratha.