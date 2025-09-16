Surprising health benefits of makhana

Popular as a snack in India, makhana or fox nuts or lotus seeds, has gained a lot of recognition for its health benefits. Not just delicious, this superfood is also packed with nutrients that can contribute to your overall well-being. From aiding weight management to supporting heart health, makhana offers a lot of advantages making it a valuable addition to any diet. Let's explore some surprising health benefits of this versatile food.

#1 Rich source of antioxidants Makhana makes an excellent source of antioxidants. Antioxidants are essential for protecting the body against oxidative stress and free radical damage. They help in reducing inflammation and may decrease the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. Adding makhana to your diet will provide you with these protective benefits along with a crunchy texture to your meals.

#2 Supports weight management For those looking to shed those extra pounds, makhana can be the perfect snack option. Low in calories and high in protein, it fills you up without adding too much to the daily calorie count. The high fiber content helps in digestion and keeps you feeling fuller for longer periods, preventing overeating.

#3 Promotes heart health The presence of magnesium in makhana is important for heart health. Magnesium helps in keeping blood pressure levels in check and also ensures proper muscle function, including that of the heart muscle. Further, the low sodium content also makes it ideal for those watching out for salt intake for heart-related reasons.

#4 Beneficial for kidney health We all know how makhana has diuretic properties, but what we don't know is how they can be crucial in supporting kidney health. By encouraging the body to flush out extra fluids, it helps in detoxifying process in kidneys. Regular inclusion of this in your diet not only helps in keeping kidneys healthy but also benefits your urinary system in general.