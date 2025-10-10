Surprising ways to use sorghum in your cooking

Sorghum, a versatile and nutritious grain, is making waves in the culinary world. This ancient grain is packed with nutrients and can be used in a variety of dishes. As more people look for gluten-free and healthy alternatives, sorghum's popularity is only increasing. Here are five innovative ways to use sorghum in your kitchen, adding both nutrition and flavor to your meals.

Tip 1 Sorghum flour for baking Sorghum flour makes an excellent gluten-free substitute for baking. It has a mild flavor that complements both sweet and savory dishes. When you use sorghum flour, you can make pancakes, bread, and cookies without gluten. Mix it with other gluten-free flours like almond or coconut flour for the best texture and taste.

Tip 2 Sorghum syrup as a sweetener Sorghum syrup is a natural sweetener made from the juice of sorghum stalks. It is thicker than honey and has a distinct flavor that goes well with desserts or breakfast items like pancakes or waffles. Rich in antioxidants and minerals like calcium and potassium, sorghum syrup is a healthier alternative to refined sugars.

Tip 3 Cooking whole sorghum grains Whole sorghum grains can be cooked just like rice or quinoa. They make a hearty base for salads or side dishes when tossed with vegetables and herbs. The chewy texture of cooked sorghum adds depth to any meal while providing fiber, protein, iron, and magnesium.

Tip 4 Using sorghum as a thickener Sorghum can be used as a thickening agent in soups or stews, thanks to its natural starch content. Simply grind whole grains into a fine powder before adding them to your dish while cooking. This method not only thickens but also adds nutritional value without changing the flavor profile significantly.