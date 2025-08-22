Swap bagel chips with cucumber slices: Here's why

Swapping bagel chips with cucumber slices can be a refreshing change for those seeking a lighter snack option. Cucumber slices offer a crisp texture and are low in calories, making them an appealing alternative to the denser bagel chips. This substitution not only reduces calorie intake but also provides hydration due to the high water content in cucumbers. Here's why cucumber slices can be a beneficial choice for your snacking habits.

#1 Nutritional benefits of cucumbers Low in calories (16 calories per cup), cucumbers make the perfect snack if you're watching your calories. They are rich in nutrients such as vitamin K, vitamin C, and potassium. Plus, the high-water content (about 95%) in cucumbers helps you stay hydrated and may even aid digestion. So, cucumbers are not just a light snack but a healthy one too.

#2 Versatility of cucumber slices Cucumber slices can be paired with various dips, be it hummus or yogurt-based dips, to add flavor without adding too many calories. Their subtle taste goes well with a number of ingredients, making them perfect for experimental combination of flavors. Whether eaten plain or flavored with herbs and spices, cucumber slices provide versatility that bagel chips may not.

#3 Cost-effectiveness of cucumbers Cucumbers are also way cheaper than packaged snacks, such as bagel chips. One cucumber cost about $1 or less depending on the area and seasonality, giving you a few servings per purchase. This cost-effectiveness makes cucumbers a great option for the budget-conscious who are looking to eat healthy without spending a fortune.