For a healthy meal, try these sweet potato-lemon dishes

Sweet potatoes and lemons are two ingredients that can elevate your meals with their unique flavors. Sweet potatoes lend a natural sweetness and creamy texture, while lemons add a refreshing tanginess. Together, they make a delicious combination that can be used in various dishes. Here are five ways to use sweet potatoes and lemons to make your meals tastier and healthier.

Dish 1 Roasted sweet potato wedges with lemon zest Roasting sweet potato wedges brings out their natural sweetness, while adding lemon zest adds a refreshing twist. Simply cut sweet potatoes into wedges, toss them with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast until golden brown. Once done, sprinkle lemon zest over the top for an aromatic finish. This simple dish makes for a great side or snack option.

Dish 2 Sweet potato puree with lemon juice Sweet potato puree is a creamy base that can be enhanced with a splash of lemon juice. Cook sweet potatoes until tender, then mash or blend until smooth. Add freshly squeezed lemon juice to the puree for added brightness and flavor depth. This puree can be served as a side dish or used as a base for other recipes.

Dish 3 Lemon-infused sweet potato salad A salad made with roasted sweet potatoes and lemon-infused dressing is both nutritious and delicious. Roast diced sweet potatoes until soft, then mix them with greens like spinach or arugula. Prepare a dressing using olive oil, Dijon mustard, honey (optional), salt, pepper, and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Toss the salad gently to combine all ingredients evenly.

Dish 4 Grilled sweet potato slices drizzled with lemon Grilling brings out the natural sugars in sweet potatoes, giving them a smoky flavor. Slice sweet potatoes into rounds or thick slices, brush lightly with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and grill until tender. Drizzle over some freshly squeezed lemon juice before serving for an extra layer of flavor.