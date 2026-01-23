Weekend mania: Try these sweetcorn-black pepper snacks

Sweetcorn and black pepper make for a delicious combination, and when you add that to vegetarian snacks, you get a whole new experience. These ingredients can be used in a variety of ways to make tasty snacks that are both satisfying and healthy. Whether you want something crunchy or creamy, sweetcorn and black pepper have got you covered. Here are five vegetarian snacks that highlight this perfect combination.

Dish 1 Spicy sweetcorn fritters Spicy sweetcorn fritters are a hit among snack lovers. These crispy bites are made by mixing sweetcorn with spices, including black pepper, and frying them until golden brown. The sweetness of corn balances the heat from the spices, making them an ideal snack for any occasion. You can serve them with a tangy dip to enhance their flavor even more.

Dish 2 Creamy sweetcorn soup with pepper A bowl of creamy sweetcorn soup is just what you need on a chilly day. By adding black pepper, you can make this soup even more flavorful. The smooth texture of the soup goes perfectly with the subtle kick from the pepper. You can garnish it with fresh herbs or croutons for added texture and taste.

Dish 3 Sweetcorn and black pepper popcorn Popcorn lovers will enjoy this twist on traditional popcorn by adding sweetcorn flavoring and black pepper seasoning. The result is a savory snack that's both light and flavorful. This version of popcorn is perfect for movie nights or as an afternoon snack when you want something crunchy but not too heavy.

Dish 4 Grilled sweetcorn skewers with pepper Grilled sweetcorn skewers make for an excellent outdoor snack option. The natural sweetness of grilled corn pairs beautifully with freshly cracked black pepper, giving each bite a smoky yet spicy flavor profile. These skewers are easy to prepare on the grill or even in an oven broiler.