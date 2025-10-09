Tahini + kale: A savory dish must-try

Tahini and kale are two ingredients that have become the darlings of the health-conscious crowd. While tahini, a paste made from sesame seeds, is rich in healthy fats and proteins, kale is loaded with vitamins and minerals. Together, they make a delicious pair that can be added to a variety of savory dishes. Here's how you can use these two in your cooking.

Dish 1 Tahini dressing for salads A tahini dressing can take any salad up a notch with its creamy texture and nutty flavor. To make this dressing, whisk together tahini with lemon juice, garlic, water, salt, and pepper until smooth. This dressing goes well with leafy greens like kale or spinach, as well as roasted vegetables like carrots or sweet potatoes. The dressing not only adds flavor but also provides essential nutrients like calcium and magnesium.

Dish 2 Kale chips with tahini dip Kale chips make for a crunchy snack option that goes perfectly with a tahini dip. To make the chips, simply toss kale leaves with olive oil and sea salt before baking them at a low temperature until crisp. For the dip, mix tahini with yogurt or plant-based alternatives along with lemon juice and herbs like dill or parsley. This combination gives you fiber from the kale and healthy fats from the tahini.

Dish 3 Stir-fried kale in tahini sauce Stir-frying kale in a simple tahini sauce makes for a quick yet nutritious meal option. Start by sauteing garlic in olive oil before adding chopped kale leaves until they wilt slightly. Add water mixed with tahini paste to create a sauce that coats the greens evenly while cooking on low heat for a few minutes. This dish is rich in vitamins A and C, making it an excellent addition to any balanced diet.