Snack time? Try these wood ear mushroom delights 

Wood ear mushrooms, a staple in Taiwanese cuisine, are known for their unique texture and health benefits. These mushrooms are often used in various snacks that highlight their versatility. Rich in fiber and low in calories, wood ear mushrooms are a favorite among health enthusiasts. Here are five Taiwanese snacks that feature this intriguing ingredient, offering a taste of traditional flavors with a nutritious twist.

Dish 1 Wood ear mushroom salad Wood ear mushroom salad is a refreshing dish that combines the earthy flavor of mushrooms with crisp vegetables. Usually, it is tossed with sesame oil, vinegar, and soy sauce for a tangy taste. The salad is not just light but also nutritious, making it a great appetizer or side dish. The crunchy texture of the mushrooms complements the freshness of the vegetables perfectly.

Dish 2 Stir-fried wood ear mushrooms with vegetables Stir-fried wood ear mushrooms with vegetables is a common sight on Taiwanese dinner tables. The dish usually has bell peppers, carrots, and onions stir-fried with garlic and soy sauce. This way, the natural flavor of wood ear mushrooms is retained while adding depth with other vegetables. It's a quick yet satisfying way to relish these fungi.

Dish 3 Wood ear mushroom soup A comforting bowl of wood ear mushroom soup can warm you up on chilly days. The soup usually has broth flavored with ginger and scallions, allowing the subtle taste of wood ear mushrooms to shine through. This simple yet nourishing soup is often relished as part of a larger meal or on its own as a light snack.

Dish 4 Crispy wood ear mushroom chips Crispy wood ear mushroom chips make for an addictive snack option for those who love crunchiness in their food. The mushrooms are sliced thinly before frying them until crispy perfection is achieved. They can be seasoned lightly with salt or spices for extra flavor without overpowering their natural essence.