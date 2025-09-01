5 arm exercises you must do daily

We all love tank tops for flaunting those toned arms, but getting perfectly toned muscles is not an overnight job. With a focused workout, you can build stronger and more defined arms. Here are five simple steps to get you started. Each of the steps focuses on a different muscle group, so you get the best of arm workouts. Let's check them out!

Tip 1 Bicep curls for strength Bicep curls are the building blocks of arm strength. Using dumbbells or resistance bands, stand with feet shoulder-width apart and curl the weights towards your shoulders. Keep your elbows close to your body at all times. Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions every session to target the biceps effectively.

Tip 2 Tricep dips for definition Tricep dips are also amazing for defining the back of your arms. Use a sturdy chair or a bench placing hands shoulder-width apart on the edge and extending out your legs forward. Lower your body by bending elbows until they hit about ninety degrees and push back to the starting position. Do three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions regularly.

Tip 3 Push-ups for overall toning Push-ups engage various muscle groups including triceps and shoulders, thus contributing to overall arm toning. Start in a plank position with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and lower yourself until elbows form right angles before pushing back up. Incorporate two sets of eight to 12 push-ups into your routine.

Tip 4 Hammer curls for balanced growth Hammer curls also focus on biceps and forearms, which helps in promoting balanced muscle growth in arms. Hold dumbbells at sides with palms facing inward; curl weights towards shoulders without rotating wrists during movement. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions per session as part of an effective workout plan.